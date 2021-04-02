Yearn Secure (YSEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded 65.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Yearn Secure has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $1.21 million worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yearn Secure has traded 179.8% higher against the dollar. One Yearn Secure token can now be purchased for about $3.22 or 0.00005402 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00064409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.70 or 0.00321847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.93 or 0.00746998 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00089285 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00030712 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Yearn Secure Token Profile

Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 566,777 tokens. Yearn Secure’s official website is ysec.finance.

Yearn Secure Token Trading

