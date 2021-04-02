Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.01

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.01 and traded as high as C$12.25. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$12.25, with a volume of 815 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.54, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of C$343.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$76.67 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

About Yellow Pages (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

