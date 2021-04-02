Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Buy”

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the local business review company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $33.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on YELP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yelp to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yelp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. Yelp has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.68 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Yelp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $10,397,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,239,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,406 shares of company stock worth $12,706,013 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YELP. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Yelp by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,769 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Yelp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,916 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Yelp by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 380,754 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 137,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 170,645 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.