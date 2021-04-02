Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Billion

Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will report $3.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.61 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $3.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $15.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.17 billion to $15.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.98 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $3.13 on Friday, hitting $122.17. 4,114,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,631,855. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $84.37 and a 1-year high of $126.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

