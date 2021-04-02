Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.12. El Pollo Loco reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LOCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $596.49 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $364,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 334,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after buying an additional 517,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

