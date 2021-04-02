Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to announce $37.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.67 million and the highest is $40.00 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $41.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $148.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.70 million to $160.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $152.53 million, with estimates ranging from $140.38 million to $165.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,606,000 after acquiring an additional 236,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,829,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 144,694 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,534,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,866,000 after acquiring an additional 128,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,427,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 44,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

HTBK stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. 265,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,320. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $731.02 million, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.60%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

