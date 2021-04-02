Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $542.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to post sales of $542.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $551.00 million and the lowest is $525.80 million. Nordson posted sales of $529.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

NDSN traded up $3.70 on Friday, reaching $202.38. The stock had a trading volume of 162,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,812. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $120.91 and a fifty-two week high of $216.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.02 and a 200-day moving average of $197.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $238,521.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,645,000 after purchasing an additional 62,196 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,162,000 after acquiring an additional 32,521 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Nordson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 867,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after acquiring an additional 531,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,749,000 after acquiring an additional 127,679 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

