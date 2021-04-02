Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Orbital Energy Group’s earnings. Orbital Energy Group reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orbital Energy Group will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orbital Energy Group.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 71.85% and a negative net margin of 47.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Orbital Energy Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. B. Riley raised Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Orbital Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 74,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Orbital Energy Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Orbital Energy Group stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. Orbital Energy Group has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

