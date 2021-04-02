Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to post $4.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.81 billion and the lowest is $4.66 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.34 billion to $19.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.09 billion to $20.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.19. 934,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,706. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

