Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $442.56 Million

Brokerages expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report $442.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $428.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $452.80 million. The Wendy’s posted sales of $404.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.21.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.74. 2,327,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $24.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

