Zacks: Brokerages Expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.93 Million

Brokerages expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will post $187.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.79 million to $199.42 million. Copa reported sales of $595.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Copa by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,421,000 after acquiring an additional 863,156 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Copa by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Copa by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 24,691 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Copa by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000.

NYSE:CPA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.92. 296,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,347. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.24. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. Copa has a 12-month low of $34.09 and a 12-month high of $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

