Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. Nuance Communications reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $51.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.10, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after buying an additional 133,604 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Nuance Communications by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $2,249,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Nuance Communications by 729.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 372,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,428,000 after buying an additional 327,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

