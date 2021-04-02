Zacks: Brokerages Expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). SmileDirectClub reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SDC. Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.82. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

In other news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 924,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,458,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,697,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after buying an additional 321,439 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,963,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

