Zacks Investment Management Buys New Stake in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marine Products during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marine Products by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Marine Products by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marine Products by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Marine Products by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 35,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

MPX stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.06 million, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. Marine Products Co. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $22.61.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.50 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 20.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marine Products Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

