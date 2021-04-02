Zacks Investment Management Takes Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.40.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $212.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $132.68 and a 12-month high of $212.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. IDEX’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

