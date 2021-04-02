Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Sell

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

NASDAQ:CRNX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 295,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,706. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.24. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

