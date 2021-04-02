Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.40.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $940.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.05 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. Research analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In related news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh acquired 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $75,003.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,669.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $536,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,530.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 51.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 71,142 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

