Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) to Hold

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kazia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Kazia Therapeutics stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98. Kazia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kazia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kazia Therapeutics by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

