Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) to Hold

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TBK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.88.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.45.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $252,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

