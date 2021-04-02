Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Adecco Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Adecco Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adecco Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Adecco Group has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $34.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 573.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.824 per share. This represents a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Adecco Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adecco Group (AHEXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.