Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HRGLY. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.2962 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

