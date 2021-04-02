Zacks Investment Research Lowers Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) to Hold

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The firm had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

