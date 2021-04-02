Zacks Investment Research Lowers Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.38.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of -50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Huazhu Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Huazhu Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Huazhu Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Huazhu Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Huazhu Group by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huazhu Group (HTHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.