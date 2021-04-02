Zacks Investment Research Lowers Primerica (NYSE:PRI) to Hold

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Get Primerica alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

PRI opened at $151.26 on Friday. Primerica has a 12 month low of $78.49 and a 12 month high of $157.70. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.50 and a 200 day moving average of $132.68.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 473.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Primerica by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.