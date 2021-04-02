Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) to “Strong-Buy”

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

BRKL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

BRKL stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,500 shares of company stock worth $1,518,440. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,667,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,476,000 after purchasing an additional 116,092 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,911,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,299,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,641,000 after buying an additional 544,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,876,000 after buying an additional 193,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $9,562,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

