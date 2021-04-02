Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $9.69 on Monday. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $646.88 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.49.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other ChromaDex news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 528.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

