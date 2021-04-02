Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.65.

Elastic stock opened at $114.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.00. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $2,761,257.82. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,317 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,779. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Elastic by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 222,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,901,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,294,000 after buying an additional 200,338 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Elastic by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

