Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) to Buy

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $249.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Erie Indemnity Company’s principal business activity consists of management of the affairs for Erie Insurance Exchange. The company also participates in the property/casualty insurance business through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, and Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company and through its management of the Flagship City Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Erie Insurance Exchange. “

NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $223.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.01. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $147.85 and a twelve month high of $266.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $609.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 490.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

