Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) to “Buy”

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FLUX opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $169.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Flux Power will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flux Power news, Director Michael Johnson sold 43,936 shares of Flux Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $577,758.40. 71.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUX. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 296.7% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 628,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 469,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth about $3,315,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,459,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

