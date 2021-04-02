Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) to “Buy”

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

Shares of ITRM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.46. 4,428,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,384,117. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $257.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.49. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iterum Therapeutics news, Director Michael W. Dunne sold 33,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $57,337.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,831.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 33,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $58,591.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $108,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,152,456 shares of company stock worth $26,163,749. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.