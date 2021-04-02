Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) to “Hold”

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Kadmon alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ KDMN opened at $3.95 on Thursday. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadmon will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.