Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) to Hold

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PROG. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Progenity in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progenity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. Progenity has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.71). On average, research analysts predict that Progenity will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Progenity by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Progenity during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 17.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

