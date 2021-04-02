Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) to Hold

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Panmure Gordon lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

