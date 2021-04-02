Zealium Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Zealium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $57,907.30 and $285.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded 71.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028318 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,103,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,103,272 tokens. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

