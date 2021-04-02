Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14,514.00

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Zenswap Network Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $251,590.64 and $14,514.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded 392.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00054622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 734.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.88 or 0.00674594 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00028685 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token (CRYPTO:ZNT) is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.