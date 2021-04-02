Zero Utility Token Price Reaches $2,455.49 on Major Exchanges (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Zero Utility Token token can now be bought for about $2,455.49 or 0.04122573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $165,715.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00064409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.70 or 0.00321847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.93 or 0.00746998 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00089285 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00030712 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io.

