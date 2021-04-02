Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Sells $571,625.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,821. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,661,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,247. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of -68.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

