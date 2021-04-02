Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 68,169 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Zimmer Biomet worth $34,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $958,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 317,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after buying an additional 160,890 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH opened at $160.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.65.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.