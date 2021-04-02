Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.26.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,994,299.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 150,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,491.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,966,592.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,354,249.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

