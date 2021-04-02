Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Gap Down to $1.64

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.64, but opened at $1.60. Zomedica shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 108,213 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zomedica stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 223,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Zomedica Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

There is no company description available for Zomedica Corp.

