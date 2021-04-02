Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells $249,315.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $249,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,343.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $367,240.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total value of $586,410.00.

ZS opened at $175.77 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.64 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.49 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZS. BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 421.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

