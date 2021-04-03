-$0.14 EPS Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 429,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

INFI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,785. The company has a market capitalization of $294.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

