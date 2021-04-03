$0.19 EPS Expected for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.33. Herc posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 375%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

HRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Herc by 95.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Herc by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Herc by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 8.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Herc by 48.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRI traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.27. The company had a trading volume of 199,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,982. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $110.03.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

