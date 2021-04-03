$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to report $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.21. First Financial Northwest reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Financial Northwest.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 17,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.17. 3,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,209. The company has a market cap of $136.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Financial Northwest has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $15.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.