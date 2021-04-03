$0.50 EPS Expected for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $2,327,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $926,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $15,560,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $521,000.

Shares of AIRC traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $43.00. 865,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,043. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

