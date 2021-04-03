$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for AECOM (NYSE:ACM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AECOM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.69. AECOM reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AECOM will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AECOM.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ACM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

NYSE:ACM opened at $64.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. AECOM has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $66.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 29.4% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,731,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,507,000 after buying an additional 1,756,730 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,309 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AECOM by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 757,719 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,912,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 514.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 514,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AECOM (ACM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.