$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Prologis posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $3.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Prologis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Prologis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,710,000 after acquiring an additional 329,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,530,000 after acquiring an additional 879,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,317,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.50. 2,922,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day moving average of $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

