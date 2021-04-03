$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace reported sales of $3.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,084 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWM opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $32.96.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

