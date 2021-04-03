101,915 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Acquired by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 101,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,768,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Williams Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 57,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 17,347 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,605. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $54.79 and a 1 year high of $91.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.81 and its 200-day moving average is $86.11.

