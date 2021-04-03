10,532 Shares in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,532 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BL. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $1,013,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,542,430.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,693,702. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BL opened at $111.30 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

